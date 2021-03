Stephen M. Wilz, 65, of Great Falls, MT passed away the morning of March 8, 2021 at Benefis Healthcare. Stephen was born on March 19, 1955 in Great Falls, MT to William and Lois (Tharp) Wilz. He served in the United States Navy and after being discharged, he worked as a graphic artist for the newspaper. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website .