Obituary: Stephen "Steve" Haselden

Stephen "Steve" Haselden passed away on the morning of January 13, 2023 at the age of 84. Stephen was born on August 11, 1938 in Washington D.C. to Douglas and Mary Haselden. He attended Suitland High School in Maryland and graduated with the class of '56. Later on, he met a lovely lady named Joan McClain in Temple Hills, Maryland and instantly fell in love. They wed on June 1, 1962 and had their two sons, Stephen and Timothy, soon after. Stephen and Joan spent 54 lovely years together laughing, sharing, and loving each other until Joan's passing in 2016.

Stephen could be described as a "poker bully" and "a ground zero computer expert". Upon graduating high school, he joined the United States Navy, where he attended flight school and submarine school. Submarine Harder (SS 568) was his first sub, Submarine Becuna (SS 319) was his second. Once out of the Navy, he began working for the U.S. Census Bureau and was a huge part of the beginning of the computer age, where he earned the Award of Excellence. Stephen loved strategic games, his favorite being the game of Risk which he enjoyed playing with his grandchildren and hold 'em poker. He was also a member of the Elk and Moose lodges and an avid animal lover.

Stephen Haselden is survived by his two sons, Stephen Haselden of Great Falls, Montana and Timothy Haselden of Upper Marlboro, Maryland; his grandchildren, Jeremy, Mya, John, Tim Jr., and Michaela; and a host of 8 great grandchildren. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



TRENDING

