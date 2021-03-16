Obituary: Sterling Theodore Burch

Sterling Theodore Burch went to be with our Lord on Saturday, March 13, 2021, while in Benefis East Hospital ICU. Sterling was born August 5, 1944, in Great Falls, MT to James I. Burch, Jr., and Agnes Ida Blomberg the youngest of 3 children.

He graduated from Great Falls High School in 1963, while playing most excellent jazz, string bass, and bass guitar player all through his school years. He enrolled in college in California and was drafted in the United States Army and spent two years in Germany. He then returned to California where he met Kirsten from Sweden and they got married in Anchorage, Alaska. They later divorced. A couple years later he married Ines Echevaria from South America and they later divorced.