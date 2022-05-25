Watch
Obituary: Steve Jackson

September 1957 - May 2022
Posted at 10:03 AM, May 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-25 12:03:37-04

Steven Floyd Jackson, 64, passed away on May 22, 2022, in Great Falls. He was born in Maywood, California on September 22, 1957, to Elburn Floyd Jackson and Betty Willene Pocha Jackson. He joined the Marine Corps right after high school.

He loved to paint, do carpentry, and do handyman jobs. He could fix anything, and rebuilding cars was a special passion. He loved riding his Harley motorcycles and anything else with wheels. He met his wife, Linda Sue Long, while roller skating and they had three children.

He is survived by his three children, Melissa Sue Jackson, Steven Charles Jackson, and Austin (Destiny) Garrett Jackson; seven grandchildren; and siblings. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

