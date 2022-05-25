Obituary: Steve Jackson

Steven Floyd Jackson, 64, passed away on May 22, 2022, in Great Falls. He was born in Maywood, California on September 22, 1957, to Elburn Floyd Jackson and Betty Willene Pocha Jackson. He joined the Marine Corps right after high school.

He loved to paint, do carpentry, and do handyman jobs. He could fix anything, and rebuilding cars was a special passion. He loved riding his Harley motorcycles and anything else with wheels. He met his wife, Linda Sue Long, while roller skating and they had three children.