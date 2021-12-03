Obituary: Steven David Beattie

Steven David Beattie passed away unexpectedly from a brain aneurysm on November 27, 2021, at the age of 64. Steve was born on July 18, 1957, to Richard Beattie and Ida Mae Linn (Frank) Fraser.

He attended Centerville school and joined the Air Force working as a plumber with the civil engineering squadron serving in Korea, Lowry AFB in Colorado, and Torrejon AFB in Spain. Steve became a professional welder as his career.

As a youth, Steve was a member of the Boy Scouts where he discovered his passion for hunting, fishing, and camping. He enjoyed wood working to create elaborate bird houses, lawn furniture, and Christmas ornaments. He was a huge Denver Bronco fan and attended many games.