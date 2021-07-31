Watch
NewsObituaries

Actions

Obituary: Steven "Fat Head" Gange

November 1, 1986 - July 27, 2021
items.[0].image.alt
Family Photo
<b>Steven "Fat Head" Gange</b><br/><b>November 1, 1986 - July 27, 2021</b>
Steven "Fat Head" Gange November 1, 1986 - July 27, 2021
Posted at 12:43 PM, Jul 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-31 14:43:57-04

Steven “Fat Head” Gange, our dearly loved son, father, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend to many, joined our heavenly father on Tuesday July 27, 2021. Steven was born on November 1, 1986, in Reno, NV to Gerard and Victoria.

Steven was educated and employed in Great Falls, MT. He was the father to two wonderful sons and a beautiful daughter. He was an avid fisherman, hunter. He loved camping and everything about the outdoors.

Steven had a way of making every person feel like they were his favorite. He had a contagious personality and loved with his whole heart.

A service will be held on Friday, August 6, at 1:00 p.m. at O’Connor Memorial Chapel. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

Recent Obituaries
Next Page

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere