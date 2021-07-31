Obituary: Steven "Fat Head" Gange

Steven “Fat Head” Gange, our dearly loved son, father, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend to many, joined our heavenly father on Tuesday July 27, 2021. Steven was born on November 1, 1986, in Reno, NV to Gerard and Victoria.

Steven was educated and employed in Great Falls, MT. He was the father to two wonderful sons and a beautiful daughter. He was an avid fisherman, hunter. He loved camping and everything about the outdoors.

Steven had a way of making every person feel like they were his favorite. He had a contagious personality and loved with his whole heart.