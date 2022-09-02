Obituary: Steven J. Milledge

Steven J. Milledge committed suicide the morning of August 29, 2022, at 45 years old.

Born in Fort Benton, he grew up in Geraldine and graduated from Geraldine High School. He worked construction for over 30 years across all of Montana.

After more than 10 years of health issues and losing his wife in 2021, the literal pain of living became too much. Those close to him are proud he held on as long as he did.

Steven is survived by daughter Jordan; brother Alan; and mother Laura.