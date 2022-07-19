Obituary: Steven Lee McCown

Steven Lee McCown, beloved husband, brother, and dear friend, entered the gates of heaven quietly in his sleep in the early morning of July 13, 2022, doing what he loved, camping with his best friend, Caleb Barnes.

Steven was born to Sandra Blais and George Miller of Great Falls on June 1, 1970. He was raised in Sherwood, OR by his adopted parents, Ron and Dorothy McCown.

He will be greatly missed. Steven was an amazing man and was loved by all. He was a bartender for Ike and Susan’s for over 20 years, he touched the lives of many. He was a loving and devoted husband to Gina Eli-McCown.

Steven is survived by his family sisters, Carry Parsons, Cindy Welch, Vicky McCown-Rogers, and Cindy McCown-Greer; brothers, Christopher Cameron and Ron McCown; and loving uncle, Merton Cameron Jr.