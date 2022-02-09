Obituary: Steven “Woody” Woodwick

Steven “Woody” Woodwick passed away on February 5, 2022, at the age of 64, in Great Falls, MT.

Woody was born on November 27, 1957, to James and Theresa Woodwick in Havre, MT. He attended Saint Jude Catholic School and Havre High School where he graduated in 1976.

After a courageous and hard-fought battle with cancer, Woody spent his final peaceful moments surrounded by family who will continue to honor his legacy of giving what you can when you can.

“Everybody Eats!” -Woody