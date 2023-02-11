Obituary: Stone Paulson Jr

Stone Paulson Jr., 89, passed away on February 8, 2023, at the Golden Eagle Plaza. Stone was born in Great Falls, Montana to Stone Paulson Sr., and Mary Louise Gustafson. He was raised in Belt, MT where he did most of his schooling.

Stone went on to study accounting and business at the University of Montana in Missoula, later obtaining his bachelor’s degree. He not only had his eyes in the books, but on the woman he’d want to spend the rest of his life with, Bessie Freie. The couple got married in Great Falls, Montana in 1954, the same year Stone joined the United States Army. He was released from the service two years later.

During the working portion of his life, Stone was a CPA and partner with Finlay, Renman and Misfeldt, and J.C.C.S. He was a member and council delegate for the AICPA as well as a member, director, and past president of the Montana society of CPA’s. When he wasn’t working, he spent time upkeeping his family ranch on the upper Belt creek with his wife and their two daughters.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Bessie Paulson, as well as his two daughters, Kelley Stone and Erin Paulson. He is survived by his grandchildren, Nathan Stone, Hillary Gallant, and Elizabeth Stone; his caregiver, Cindy Rapstad; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



