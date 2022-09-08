Watch Now
Obituary: Styler Lee Edwards

Family Photo
Styler Lee Edwards, 35, of Great Falls, passed away on September 4, 2022.

A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at the Little Shell Community Center, 1529 Stuckey Road, Great Falls.

Styler was born on May 2, 1987, in Havre to Leo Edwards Sr. and Tamara Quincy. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, going to garage sales, gaming, and hanging out with his family.

