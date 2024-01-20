Obituary: Sue Ann Stevens

Sue A. Stevens, 77, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away January 10, 2024. Sue was born on November 20, 1946, to Rudy and Alice (Pilgrim) Maurer. Born and raised in Great Falls, Montana, Sue graduated from Great Falls High School in 1965. She continued her education by getting a Masters in Addiction Counseling in 2006. At one time she even had her own business as a counselor. She would always tell her family how proud she was when she would go into a business and see one of her clients doing so well.

Sue loved to learn and attended the Great Falls Citizens Police Academy in the Spring of 2009 and Sheriff’s Academy in the Spring of 2022. She was an avid NASCAR fan, a 49’ers fan and a Kansas City Chiefs fan! Sue also had quite the yarn collection and was a pretty good crocheter. She loved reading and listening to music and sitting with her dog Nikki. She was also very passionate about her family history. She loved to sit out on the patio during the summers and working on her fairy garden. She will be greatly missed by so many.

Survivors include, son, Frank (Kym) Stevens; daughter, Victoria (Braxton L.) Walborn; sister, Deborah Maurer Nebel; brother, Tom (Rene) Maurer; niece, Joeleen (Jim) Ramsey and their children Frank, Remick, and Liz; great niece, Katie Ramsey nephew, Shane Maurer; grandchildren, Nicolias (Elizabeth) Walborn, Luke (Andrea) Holzheimer, Kyler (Kayla) Holzheimer, Dorrie Holzheimer; great grandchildren, Braxley Walborn, Jace and Ladell McLean, Lane and Charlee Holzheimer.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

