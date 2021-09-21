Obituary: Susan Jean Kinder

With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Susan Jean Kinder who fought Covid-19 and passed away in the ICU in Great Falls, MT on August 29, 2021 at the age of 71. Sue was born in Saco, MT and moved to Malta, MT where she graduated high school in 1969. She married Rob Legg in 1972. She was a homemaker and raised her three children in Great Falls, MT. As her children grew older, she worked as a CNA at a nursing home.

After she and Rob divorced, she remarried Ron Kinder of Rudyard. They moved back to Great Falls where they later divorced. She worked cleaning houses and developed close relationships with her clients. She loved gardening, cooking and baking, arts and crafts, and showering her family with gifts and love.

She later added Dallas McKay into her life along with his children and grandchildren. Dallas and Sue had many adventures together hiking, traveling, and with his guidance she learned to fly fish (a desire she had for many years) and caught her first trout, which she cried tears of joy after reeling it in.