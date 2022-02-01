Obituary: Susan Lattin

Susan Lattin, 76, of Power, passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022. Susan was born in Glendale, Arizona on December 1, 1945, to Earl and Madeline (Owen) Beaver. They moved to Power with her parents as a child and she graduated from Power High School. In her senior year, she met her future husband, Bill, and they married shortly after her graduation.

They began their family on the farm, where she proudly raised her two sons, babysat her grandchildren and many neighbor children over the years, and she also helped with farm work whenever and wherever she was needed. She was a great mother, wife, and partner. She was committed to family first and always.

She later opened Sue’s Shop where neighbors could learn how to create their own ceramic and stoneware pieces. For years, she sold many of her ceramic pieces in businesses around the state and judged art shows for the Montana State Fair. In her free time, she loved reading, spending time with her grandchildren and pets, and watching the squirrels and birds she invited into the yard.