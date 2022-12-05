Obituary: Susan Lynn Buono Richardson

Susan Lynn Buono Richardson, 76, of Great Falls, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022. She was born on October 8, 1946, in Great Falls, Montana to Arthur and Aileen (Gretton) Richardson. She graduated from Great Falls High School. She worked at F.G. Leasing, Flynn Insurance, and Wells Fargo Bank before going to work at the Great Falls Clinic in Administration.

She loved reading, walking, all animals, especially, Missy and Bobo. She loved watching Hallmark and making cheesecakes , they were a favorite dessert of everybody. Her cheesecakes were the “Bomb,” and they will be missed almost as much as she is.