Obituary: Susan "Sweet Sue" Skovron

Susan "Sweet Sue" Skovron passed away at her home in Great Falls the evening of July 12, 2023, at the age of 92. She had family and her beloved dog, Betty, by her side. Sue was born in Havre, MT on February 18, 1931, and at a very young age moved to Great Falls, MT. She graduated from Great Falls High School in 1949. On August 4, 1951, she married Chuck Skovron, her high school sweetheart, in a small ceremony in Great Falls.

Three weeks later they relocated to San Diego where Chuck trained in the Marine Corps. Very soon after, he left to fight in the Korean War. Chuck sustained two very serious injuries and after recovering and upon his discharge, the two moved back to Great Falls to begin their life together. In 1954, they started a family and continued welcoming 7 children over the course of the next 15 years.

As a couple, they had so many good times with family, especially during the years-long construction of a family cabin in Monarch, MT. They loved holidays and Sunday suppers, taking the kids camping and fishing, taking them to the "sky slide," and to the drive-in movie. Raising 7 "colorful" kids kept Sue busy as the head-chef, driving instructor, cleaning lady, counselor, referee, taxi service, nurse, police, pack leader, cheer leader, and sweet, sweet mom.

Once all the kids were in school, Sue took a job with North Central Learning Resource Center where she worked as the office manager until her retirement in 2001. The first 3 years of her retirement were spent taking excellent care of Chuck as he battled cancer. Chuck passed away in 2004 and after 53 years in the home where they raised their family, she moved into her very own brand-new house constructed by her sons.

She is survived by sons Tom (Valarie) Skovron, Jim (Uschi) Skovron; daughters, Patty Skovron, Peggy (Dave) Bennetts, and Karen (Tom) Harant; her sweet little dog, Betty; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and very special friends and caregivers, Misi Turner, Mayson Turner, and Sue Drwenski who were committed to her until the end.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



