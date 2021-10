Susan Y. Parker, 73, of Great Falls passed away on October 25, 2021. There will be a viewing on Thursday, October 28, 2021, from 12:00 noon until 8:00 p.m. at Schnider Funeral Home.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel at 11:00 a.m.