Obituary: Susanna "Susie" (Wurz) Waldner

Susanna Waldner, 70, of Great Falls, passed away peacefully in her home. Susanna was trusting in her good works to save her and get her to Heaven. She realized from scripture that all her good works are “like filthy rags” in God’s sight (Isaiah 64:6). She then understood it was the righteousness of Jesus that made her right with God.

Susanna loved flowers and could make even the most difficult plant grow and bloom. She also spent a lot of time encouraging family and friends with Bible verses. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother to her 3 grandchildren, whom she adored.