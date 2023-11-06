Obituary: Suzanne Kristine Schumacher

Suzanne Kristine Schumacher passed away from natural causes on Monday, October 30, 2023. Suzanne was born on December 23, 1952, in Seattle, WA to Richard and Joanne (Tripplet) Kuro. She was the eldest of three children and graduated from Enumclaw High School in 1971. She married Christopher Schumacher in October of 1971 and had two sons, Aarron and Nathaniel.

Suzanne was a loving wife and mother, always putting the needs of her family first. She was a unique, one-of-a-kind lady, with a fire for life and love for the Lord. Around the neighborhood, Suzanne’s home was the place to go for a delicious home-cooked meal and lively conversation.

She was employed with the Enumclaw school district for 17 years, working as a school bus driver. In her spare-time, she loved to garden, had a green house, and enjoyed caring for her horses, chickens, and geese. Suzanne spent her final years living in Great Falls, Montana.

Suzanne is survived by her son, Aarron (Raela) Schumacher, Lynnwood, WA; one brother, Kim Kuro (Lorie Walker) Enumclaw, WA; grandchildren, Mathew and Madelyn Schumacher, Bonney Lake, WA; many nieces and nephews; and special friends, Melody Heisler and Stormie Butler.

