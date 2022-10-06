Obituary: Sylvia Lee Whittle Petersen

Sylvia Lee Whittle Petersen, 88, our beloved mother passed away peacefully at home on September 29, 2022. She was born on February 16, 1934, in Compton, California to Dudley Thomas Whittle and Edith Engra Olsen Whittle and was raised on their family farm outside of Kimberly, Idaho.

She began her love of education at Bickel Elementary School in Kimberly and at Twin Falls Junior and Senior High Schools, then graduated with a B.A. in Elementary Education from Brigham Young University. She taught at Wasatch Elementary in Provo, Utah and Hawthorne Elementary in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Sylvia married Paul Johannes Petersen on December 21, 1955, in Idaho Falls. He died on January 1, 2007. Our mother, Sylvia, was devoted to her five children and was the most perfect mother for each one of us. She sang with us, read to us, taught us piano, encouraged our interests, and daily embodied her belief in and testimony of Jesus Christ.

She was an accomplished vocalist, sang for years with the Great Falls Symphonic Choir and was also a founding member of the Montana Chorale. She regularly performed in musicals, operas, and at countless church functions. Later in her life, she passed along her love of music to innumerable children through teaching Musikgarten, voice and piano lessons.

We’re privileged to be Sylvia’s children: Edith 'Edie' Ane (Michael McCann, deceased), Ellen Marie (Michael McKellar), Erik Thomas (JanaLee Johnson Petersen) Evan John (LaDawn Gardner Petersen), and Engra Lee. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

