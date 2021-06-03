Obituary: Tamara “Tammy” Louise (Lewison) Goff

Tamara “Tammy” Louise (Lewison) Goff, 62, was found deceased on May 14, 2021. Tammy was born on July 18, 1958, in Spokane, Washington to Vance and Nadine Lewison.

She moved to Great Falls, Montana and attended local schools, graduating from Great Falls High School in 1976. While in high school, she met Bob Goff. They married shortly after graduation and were just short of their 42nd anniversary with her untimely passing. They have two wonderful sons, Josh and Jesse, along with two daughters-in-law, and five grandchildren.

Tammy was best known for her free spirit and sense of humor. Her early jobs centered around working with people. They included Lester Agency, Bert and Ernie’s, and the Elks Club. Tammy also worked in the 1990s for Ryan's as a sales merchandiser. Her real interest was working with the underprivileged. She worked for GFPS as a classroom aide and job coach for special education children for several years, and later with Easter Seals helping with at-home care for special needs adults. She also worked at Benefis Hospital in patient transport. It was a true passion of hers to make life better for the people that needed it most.