Obituary: Tammey "Triple T Tam" McWilliams

Tammey “Triple T Tam” Marie McWilliams, 51, was taken from this world on May 23, 2023. Tammey was born in on August 10, 1971 in Great Falls, MT to Frank Williams and Ellen Nelson-Pettis.

Being widely known for her job at Keith’s Country Store, Tammey considered her place of work her “home away from home”, even after her employment here ended.

Tammey loved going for drives on back roads and going on road trips. Some of the favorite places she visited were Texas and Washington.

Tammey enjoyed being outdoors, even working outside; she had done roofing, contracting, and lawn care. Some of Tammey’s favorite things were music and rocking chairs.

Tammey’s biggest accomplishment was being a good mother and soon to be first-time grandmother.

She is survived by her mother Ellen Nelson-Pettis; son Joseph Martinez; daughter Sahara Martinez; stepchildren Frankie Jr., Felicia, Brittney, and Jenny; brothers Greg and Chris McWilliams; sister Charlie McWilliams; and her unborn grandson, who she was so excited to meet.

A woman who lived life on her own terms, Tammey was a free spirit that will be greatly missed.

