Obituary: Tammy Michelle Serfes

Tammy Michelle Serfes, 53, of Great Falls, MT passed away on August 1st, 2021 after six years of struggling with a chronic progressive anoxic brain injury; She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

Born in Springfield, Illinois on August 3, 1967 to Loren Leroy Trader and Patricia Jane Spencer, Tammy grew up in Montana, attending school in Billings. She joined the Navy Jr ROTC on June 3, 1983 and earned her GED on April 30, 1987.

She furthered her education through the years at May Business School and Oklahoma Department of Vocational and Technical Education, earning her Nurses Certification on May 30, 2002. She wore many hats throughout her working career: waitress, truck driver, car carrier, nurse, assistant manager at KB Toys and K-Mart, manager at an Extended Stay Hotel (earning multiple awards and achievements) and became a Pink Zebra consultant.

While working at KB Toys she met the love of her life, Grover Wayne Serfes; the couple were married on May 25, 2003. The family lived in Great Falls from 2003 to 2007, when they moved to Boise, ID until 2011, when they returned to Great Falls. Tammy and Wayne remained together for 18 years, until her untimely passing. Before her brain injury, Tammy loved all outdoor activities and sports.