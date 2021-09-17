Obituary: Taryn Kathleen Brody

Taryn Kathleen Brody entered this world on the luckiest Friday the 13th in May of 1994, to Mike and Deanna Brody. Heaven received a very special angel when she was tragically killed in an auto accident on Friday, September 10, 2021.

She grew up mainly in Great Falls attending Morningside and Riverview Elementaries, North Middle School, and then graduating from CMR High School in 2012. Three months after graduating, she moved to the Seattle, Washington area hopefully to someday pursue her dream in theater. It was there where she also met her rock and the love of her life, Devin Bautista, who she was with until the end of her life. They were engaged to be married and were planning a September 2022 wedding so they could honeymoon in Germany during Oktoberfest.

When the pandemic hit in 2020, Taryn and Devin moved back to Montana to ride it out and be closer to family. It was here that they fished, camped, floated, and joined a bowling league. She enjoyed baking and making her mother’s kitchen a mess while coming up with her creations. She loved all holidays, especially Halloween, and dressed up each year to attend “Freak Night” in Seattle.

She had many jobs during her short life, her last job being at MacKenzie River Pizza as a cook. No matter where she worked, she was known for her bubbly personality and infectious smile. She had a special giggle that will most definitely be missed.