Obituary: Teresa Lynn Wendling

Teresa Lynn Wendling, 65, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2024 with her loving family by her side. Teresa was born on August 22, 1959 in Valparaiso, Indiana to Charles Ray Reeder and Phylis Ann Pierson.

She attended Valparaiso High School in her later years, graduating with the class of 1978. Upon her graduation, Teresa took her travels to the southern United States. She resided in Valparaiso, Indiana, Demotte, Indiana, Ogden, Kansas, Texas, and all over in Mississippi. She spent most of her years working in different facilities as a nurse’s aide, a factory worker, and at Whitfield Mental Institution as a housekeeper.

Teresa was a wonderful woman, always full of life and love for those around her. She was always dancing or singing to her favorite tunes. It didn’t matter if it was in the car or over the speaker at the grocery store, Teresa expressed her love for music whenever she could. She absolutely adored Wrestling and her old Western Shows but would turn on her Soap Operas when it was time to wind down.

Teresa is survived by her son, Raymond Alexander of Batesville, MS; her daughter, Patricia Alexander of Batesville, Arkansas; her brother, Brett Reeder of Great Falls, MT; her nephews, Jesse, Michael, Chad, Noah, Cody, and Colton; her nieces, Michelle, Deanna, Savannah, Amanda, Alaina S., Alania J., Audri, Brianna, and Lydia; her grandchildren, Selena, John, Cameron, Raymond A., Austin, Luke, Abigail, Dalton, and Roger; her great grandchildren, Jaxton, Lilleigh, Raeleigh, Corbin, Elizabeth, and John Jr.; and her step grandchildren, Carter, Greyson, and Macy.

