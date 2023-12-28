Watch Now
NewsObituaries

Actions

Obituary: Teresa Marie (Feldt) Waite

December 27, 1959 - December 16, 2023
Teresa Marie (Feldt) Waite December 27, 1959 - December 16, 2023
Family Photo
<b>Teresa Marie (Feldt) Waite</b><br/><b>December 27, 1959&nbsp;-&nbsp;December 16, 2023</b>
Teresa Marie (Feldt) Waite December 27, 1959 - December 16, 2023
Posted at 9:36 AM, Dec 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-28 11:36:08-05

Teresa Marie (Feldt) Waite, aged 63, passed away on December 16, 2023, at Peace Hospice. She was born on December 27, 1959.

In April of 1981 she married Ronald Waite which resulted in their three daughters, Geneva (Michael) Joseph, Kayce (James) Krueger, and Stacy Waite.

The biggest pride and joy in her life were her grandchildren, Allisyn, Aaron, Caiden, Tarren, Aubree, Kinsley, and Haisley. She loved to spend special grandma time with them when she had the chance by taking them camping and doing arts and crafts, memories which they will keep forever.

Teresa’s life was short, but she made the most of it with her contagious smile and jokes she would tell which made everyone love her without even having to know her.

Her best friends in life were Jeannie Dehler, Jim Ledakis, and Rose Hedrick whom she adored, and they each meant the world to her. She loved to dance and play Yahtzee and Farkle with friends and family.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

TRENDING:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App