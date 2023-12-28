Obituary: Teresa Marie (Feldt) Waite

Teresa Marie (Feldt) Waite, aged 63, passed away on December 16, 2023, at Peace Hospice. She was born on December 27, 1959.

In April of 1981 she married Ronald Waite which resulted in their three daughters, Geneva (Michael) Joseph, Kayce (James) Krueger, and Stacy Waite.

The biggest pride and joy in her life were her grandchildren, Allisyn, Aaron, Caiden, Tarren, Aubree, Kinsley, and Haisley. She loved to spend special grandma time with them when she had the chance by taking them camping and doing arts and crafts, memories which they will keep forever.

Teresa’s life was short, but she made the most of it with her contagious smile and jokes she would tell which made everyone love her without even having to know her.

Her best friends in life were Jeannie Dehler, Jim Ledakis, and Rose Hedrick whom she adored, and they each meant the world to her. She loved to dance and play Yahtzee and Farkle with friends and family.

