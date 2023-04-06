Obituary: Teresa Marie Wright

With great sorrow, we announce the loss of our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Teresa Marie Wright at the age of 67. Teresa died on March 29, 2023. Teresa was born in Havre, MT on November 22, 1955, to Buster and Rose Brown and was raised in Great Falls.

When Teresa became an aunt, her true purpose became clear. She lived to love, teach, and provide a moral compass for children. She occupied the role of nanny for several of her nieces and nephews before becoming a mother herself when she gave birth to her eldest daughter, Lucy, in 1980.

Teresa attended Vo-Tech in Great Falls, earning a certificate in bookkeeping which resulted in a position at Brady Construction where she met her future husband, Jack Wright. Her youngest child, Jackie, was born in 1986, and soon after the family moved to Havre so Teresa could pursue her passion and obtain a degree as a teacher. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education in 1992 and soon thereafter got a job in Miles City, MT working in special education in local public schools (1993-1997). In 1998 Jack and Teresa separated, and she and her girls returned home to be near her mother and sisters in Great Falls. Her last years of working were spent in clerical roles at both World-Wide Press (1998-2005) and National Electronics Warranties (2005-2014).

Teresa had many hobbies and interests and was known to be a bit of a pool shark in her early adult years. She could bead, crochet, restore antique furniture, cook, and grow a beautiful garden. She loved to teach, tend to her houseplants, and listen to music. She had a preference for classic country and ’60s roll and roll.

Teresa is survived by her children, Lucy (Grant) Stelling and Jackie (Monica) Brown; and three grandchildren, Aiden (13), Abby (9), and Alexander (6) all of Great Falls. She is also survived by a brother, Perry (Ruth) Brown of Chinook; and three sisters, Marilou (Pat) Hatler of Great Falls, Rosie (Craig) Wilson of Lakeside, Betty (Herbie) LaFountain-Couture of Pablo; as well as many nieces and nephews. Teresa was preceded in death by both her parents and her sisters, Ramona Galyan and Margaret Wieder.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



