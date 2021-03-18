Obituary: Teresa "Terry" Stenlund

Teresa “Terry” Stenlund of Great Falls passed away on March 16, 2021, at the age of 64. Terry was born on November 3, 1956, to Kenneth and Olive Stenlund.

She worked at Hastings until joining the Great Falls Clinic where she worked 15 years until her retirement in December 2020. She loved photography, travel adventures, and the three Star Wars conventions she attended with her sister.

The following is a poem written by Terry:

In the land of space beyond,

A dove flies on currents of thought.

The place is cold and void of space,

But the eternal lights are endless.