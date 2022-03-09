Obituary: Terrance "Terry" Mitchell

Terrance "Terry" Mitchell passed away on February 21, 2022, in Great Falls at the age of 85. He was born in Madison, Wisconsin to Kenneth and Myrtle (Connor) Mitchell. Terry graduated from Huntington Beach High School and enlisted into the Army shortly after graduation. He later enlisted into the Navy.

In 1959, Terry married his childhood neighbor and love of his life, Charlene Robertson. In 1973, Terry left his job at McDonnell Douglas Aircraft and moved to Arcata, CA to enter into the trucking business with his brother-in-law. Terry and Charlene felt that Humboldt County would be a nice place to raise their two children, Debbie and John. Terry was an owner/operator for many years until he sold his truck and drove for Nicholls Trucking in Blue Lake, CA.

Terry was a talented woodworker and he enjoyed making model ships at one time. He was an avid 49ers fan. He enjoyed fishing. He would take Debbie and John fishing to the Mad River almost weekly while they were growing up.

Terry retired in 2001 and he and Charlene then moved to Great Falls, Montana. Charlene had lived in Great Falls as a teenager and always loved Montana. They bought an RV and were able to do some traveling together across the U.S. until Charlene became ill.

Terry lived life on his own terms. As he aged, he insisted on doing things on his own, at times he was downright stubborn about it. He was a perfect and beautiful caregiver to his wife during her illness until her death in 2016. He was able to live independently until his own death. That is exactly how he wanted it. This brings comfort to his family.