Obituary: Terry Eugene Thomas

Terry Eugene Thomas, 62, of Great Falls, MT, passed away on July 3rd, 2023. He was born on November 25th, 1960 in Panama City, Florida. Terry was the most loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother anyone could ask for.

Terry was a dedicated Apprentice Meat Cutter, working for multiple grocery stores throughout his career. He took pride in his work and always provided the highest quality service to his customers.

In his free time, Terry enjoyed various hobbies including fishing, hunting, cooking, clock restoration, playing with his granddaughter, bowling, and gardening. These activities brought him joy and allowed him to express his creativity.

Terry will be deeply missed by his surviving family members, including his wife Nancy Thomas, son Anthony Thomas, son Jason (Amy) Thomas, granddaughter Lauretta Thomas, sister Cathy Ekness, sister Cindy Even, and sister Doris LaVaque. He was preceded in death by his father Herbert Thomas and mother Lorene Thomas.

A Celebration of Life will be held on July 26th, between 4 and 6 PM at 5312 Fourth Avenue South. Family and friends are invited to attend and share their fond memories of Terry.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that contributions be made to the American Cancer Society in Terry's name. Your generosity will support vital cancer research and provide assistance to those affected by this devastating disease.

Terry will be remembered for his love, dedication, and the impact he had on the lives of those around him. May he rest in peace.



