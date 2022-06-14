Obituary: Terry Lee Carpenter

Terry Lee Carpenter, 81, of Great Falls, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Born October 3, 1940, in Drayton, North Dakota, to Merle H. and Olive Irene (Olson) Carpenter, Terry was raised in Minnesota until the family moved to Montana where he graduated from Circle High School in 1958.

He joined the Air National Guard in 1963, serving honorably until his discharge in 1969. He worked with a photographer, going up in a plane and taking pictures, worked for a time for Andy’s Inc., a garage/gas station located where Eklunds is now. He started reading meters with Great Falls Gas Company (Energy West), working his way up as a trouble shooter by the time he retired. He met the love of his life, Helen Hardesty, in 1989, enjoying 33 years together until his passing.

Terry loved old cars (Ford, Lincoln, Mercury), he loved to drag race, was a member of the Treasure State Mustang Club, Altered Classics, Skunk Wagon Car Club and the Other Guys Car Club. He loved the outdoors, camping, hunting, skiing and was a member of the Great Falls Ski Club.