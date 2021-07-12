Watch
Obituary: Terry Max Otis

October 22, 1974 ~ July 4, 2021
Family Photo
Terry Max Otis, 46, passed away on July 4, 2021. Terry was born October 22, 1974, in Great Falls, Montana to Larry and Jennifer Otis. He is a graduate of CM Russell High School.

Terry was a dedicated member of the Boy Scouts of America and earned the prestigious Eagle Scout award with a gold palm and the God and Country award in both Cub and Boy Scouts. He was an active hockey player and participated in high school track.

Terry was a long-time employee of Asurion until its closing and was later employed by Wal Mart and most recently worked in the call center for Peloton aka FCR.

A Celebration of Terry’s life will be held on Saturday, July 17 at 1:00 PM MDT at the Church of the Incarnation Episcopal Church, 600 Third Avenue North in Great Falls.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

