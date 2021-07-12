Obituary: Terry Max Otis

Terry Max Otis, 46, passed away on July 4, 2021. Terry was born October 22, 1974, in Great Falls, Montana to Larry and Jennifer Otis. He is a graduate of CM Russell High School.

Terry was a dedicated member of the Boy Scouts of America and earned the prestigious Eagle Scout award with a gold palm and the God and Country award in both Cub and Boy Scouts. He was an active hockey player and participated in high school track.

Terry was a long-time employee of Asurion until its closing and was later employed by Wal Mart and most recently worked in the call center for Peloton aka FCR.

A Celebration of Terry’s life will be held on Saturday, July 17 at 1:00 PM MDT at the Church of the Incarnation Episcopal Church, 600 Third Avenue North in Great Falls.