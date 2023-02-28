Obituary: Terry Rae Jensen Christensen

Terry Rae Jensen Christensen, of Fairfield Montana, passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Peace Hospice in Great Falls Montana at the age of 75, after battling cancer.

Terry was born on October 10, 1947 to Clinton Berg Jensen and Betty Rae Blackburn of Sun River Montana. Terry grew up in the Sun River Valley, surrounded by siblings and cousins. She attended Simms High School, where she started dating her life-long friend, Rick Christensen.

Terry attended Brigham Young University where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in teaching and a minor in music. On August 12, 1970, Terry and Rick were sealed for eternity in the Salt Lake City temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She is survived by their 5 children: Rich (Shauna) Christensen, Chris (Kari) Christensen, Clint Christensen, Lane (Liz) Christensen, Renae Mordecai (Greg) Lammi, 18 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



