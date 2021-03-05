Obituary: Terry Ray Stromberg

Terry Stromberg, 72, of Great Falls passed away on February 27, 2021. Terry was born on January 26, 1949 in Williston, North Dakota to George C. and Ester (Holmgaard) Stromberg. The family lived in Medicine Lake, MT. He would go on to graduate from Medicine Lake High School in 1967.

After high school he attended Diesel Mechanic School in Denver, Colorado. Terry lived in Sidney, MT before joining the Army. After his military service he lived in Great Falls, MT until his death. Terry was an avid hunter and outdoorsman.