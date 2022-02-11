Obituary: Terry Taylor, Sr.

Terry Taylor, Sr. of Great Falls, age 93, passed away of natural causes on Monday, February 7, 2022, at Benefis surrounded by his loving family. Terry was born in 1928 in Page, NE to Lee and Faye Taylor. Terry graduated with a two-year degree in business from Norfolk Community College. He married Minnie Kirk in Omaha in 1950.

Terry worked as a “weenie peddler” as he put it, for Hormel Meat Packing Company and retired after 40 successful years. Terry also had interests in Real Estate, electronics with his good friend Jim, and as a driver for Rice Motors.

Terry had a passion for farming which led him to purchase a small farm near Carter, MT with his close friend, Bob. He also loved fishing with his dad and son, taking his family on camping trips. Terry was also known to love his SPAM and scotch…cheap scotch.