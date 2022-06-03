Obituary: Thelma Grace Allison

Thelma Grace Allison, 81, of Great Falls, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Thelma was born on November 19, 1940, in Reardan, Washington.

She attended cosmetology school in Spokane, where she met her lifelong love, Francis Allison. They married on June 19, 1966. Shortly after, they adopted a daughter, Melissa and a son, Kevin.

After following his USAF career throughout the country, they decided to make Great Falls their permanent home.

Thelma loved church, her family, and adored her dogs, “Yogi and Peaches.” Butterflies, owls, and anything with bears always brought a smile to her face. She loved doing crafts, flower gardening, and working in her yard.