Obituary: Thelma Lou Hane

Our dear Thelma Lou Hane, 93, of Fort Shaw, went to be with the Lord on November 23, 2022. Roy and Thelma Owings welcomed Thelma into the family on November 4, 1929, in Hedgesville, Montana. She graduated from Simms High School where she met Bud Hane, and the two were married, remaining together for 73 years until Bud’s passing.

She worked at the 1st National Bank for several years and on various ranches and finally ended up in the Sun River Valley.

Thelma will be missed by all who knew and loved her, especially her sons, Mike (Patti) Hane, Tim Hane, Jon (Shannon) Hane, all of Fort Shaw; daughters, Janet Hayes of Great Falls and Karen (Bernie) Davidson of Thermopolis, Wyoming; son-in-law, Dallas McKay; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

