Obituary: Theodore Lynn Burton

Retired Air Force veteran, Theodore Lynn Burton, passed away on November 15, 2021, from an ongoing battle with cancer. He was born in Portland, OR to Edmond and Martha (Ganz) Burton on January 26, 1953.

Theodore’s military life took him around the world. As he would often say, “My heart and soul will forever be in Okinawa, Japan.”

“Ever ready Teddy” was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing, camping, and skiing. He was known for his master gardening skills and could grow blue ribbon tomatoes that would melt in your mouth. He was a true fan of the Packers and the Seahawks.

He is survived by his wife, Jo Anna; daughter, Maria (Patricia); sons, David and Michael; and twin grandchildren, James Lilly and Dane Wolf. He was preceded in death by his son, Matthew and father, Edmond.