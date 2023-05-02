Obituary: Theodore "Ted" Heinrich Tholen

Theodore "Ted" Heinrich Tholen passed away on the morning of April 27, 2023, in the last house-that he built, with his constant canine companion Sassy by his side. Ted was born on September 18, 1938, to Martin and Sibilla Tholen in Sittard, Holland. When Ted was 16, the family immigrated to the United States, traveling to be close to family in Cut Bank, MT. Shortly after that, they moved to Great Falls and made it their permanent home.

Ted had two children with his first wife Penny Grimes. His son, Martin "Marty" Tholen was born in 1960, and Tammy (Tholen) Boak was born soon after in 1961.

In the early 70s, Ted met his true match in Rosie Buckman. The two of them lived happily together for many years. She was a steady, positive force in Ted's life. Ted became a part of her family during these years, as she did a part of his.

After working for family member John Tholen in Cut Bank, he worked in numerous vocations. He was in sales for many years. Next, he managed the buildings 600 Central Plaza and College Park. He did contracting work and renovated and built multiple homes. At these jobs, Ted excelled and developed many relationships that lasted his lifetime.

He is survived by his son, Marty Tholen; daughter-in-law, Liz Tholen; daughter, Tammy Boak; and his grandson, Kyle Hotchkiss who was a tremendous source of pride for Ted.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



