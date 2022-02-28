Watch
Obituary: Theresa Helen (Mikkelson) Hawkinson

October 24, 1959 ~ February 5, 2022
Theresa Helen Hawkinson departed this Earth on February 5, 2022. Theresa was born in Great Falls on October 24, 1959 to Clarence and Helen Willey Mikkelson.

Theresa loved her grandchildren and lived for them. She was also a great boss to her employees at Centene Corporation and a great friend to everyone. She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Hensley (Joe) of Lakeland, GA. Grandchildren Isaac, Ethan, and Ellie Hensley; sister Rose Schindler of Stanford, MT; and several nieces and nephews.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

