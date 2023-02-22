Obituary: Therese (Toeckes) Van Auken

Therese (Toeckes) Van Auken, 95, passed away at the Benefis Teton Medical Center in Choteau, Montana on February 16, 2023. Born on June 21, 1927, Therese was the first child to Math and Edith (Tempel) Toeckes of Power, Montana. She and her five brothers and four sisters grew up on the homesteaded farm North of Power raising grains and animals. Therese graduated from Power High School in 1945.

After graduation, she moved to Great Falls and worked as a cashier at the Montana Bank. While attending a basketball game in Choteau, she met Milton “Soup” Van Auken. They were married October 4, 1948, at the Guardian Angel Catholic Church in Power.

Therese and Milton remained in Choteau, Montana where they raised their two sons, Dennis and Dick. Therese and Milton were together for 71 years until Milton passed away in 2019. She would remind us that they moved ten times in Choteau before building their forever house in 1958. Therese worked as a cashier at the Citizen’s State Bank in Choteau for over 35 years.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



