Obituary: Thomas Allan Willits

Thomas Allan Willits was the fifth of eight children born to Helen and John Willits. Tom was born in Great Falls, MT on October 31, 1952. He succumbed to prostate cancer on June 7, 2021.

Tom liked to travel. He traveled to every state except Alaska, most of Europe and he enjoyed the Caribbean. He was always certain to learn at least a few words of the language in whatever country he visited which he used to his advantage in storytelling. Of course, a smile is the universal language and with his charming smile, he said so much.

Tom loved golf, watching it, or playing it. Tom was musical. He played the piano, organ, and saxophone. Sip ‘n Dip patrons might chuckle to learn that, as a youngster, he took piano lessons from the one and only, Pat. He was in several bands in high school and his breadth and knowledge of music was impressive. His taste in music ranged from Leon Russell, The Band, Frank Sinatra, Johnny Cash and Merle Haggard to showtunes. Tom was a veteran who served in the Navy and was honorably discharged.

Tom loved Great Falls. Although the family moved to the DC area in 1969, Tom always considered “The Electric City” home and he moved back first chance he got. He bought a bungalow, situated across the street from a large city park. He loved watering his lawn and admiring his developing gardens. He always had a dog, and his pets loved this yard as well.