Obituary: Thomas Arthur Harney

homas “Tom” A. Harney of Bainbridge Island, WA, passed away at age 79 on May 30, 2023. Tom was born to Robert and Marion Harney on October 21, 1943, in Great Falls, MT. He attended parochial school in Great Falls after which he attended Gonzaga University in Spokane, graduating in 1966 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature. He enrolled at the University of Montana School of Law in Missoula and earned his Juris Doctor degree in 1969, graduating near the top of his class.

In July 1969, Tom embarked on a career as a Special Agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). He served with distinction at resident agencies in Annapolis and Hyattsville, MD, New York, NY, Great Falls, MT, Fresno, CA, and Poulsbo and Seattle, WA. Tom worked on criminal, white-collar, and organized crime cases throughout his career. Tom retired from the FBI in 1997 as a Supervisory Special Agent and Chief Division Counsel for the Seattle office.

Upon retirement, Tom stayed active. He worked part-time for the National Park Service teaching criminal law and law enforcement techniques to park rangers around the United States. Tom pursued numerous hobbies throughout his life. These included reading, especially history, traveling, hiking, marathon running, scuba diving; cycling, and even sailing. He especially loved gardening, and took immense pride in his yard. An avid dog lover, Tom owned five Labrador retrievers over the years: Pete, Mac, Danny, Bridget, and, most recently, Molly.

Survivors include his siblings, Patricia Huber of Great Falls, MT; Bob Harney of Lakewood, CO; and Mary Beth Harney of Arlington, VA. He had four nephews and nieces, Jim Huber of Dillon, MT; Mike Huber of Missoula, MT, Leanne Huber of Great Falls, MT, and Erin Duran of Fair Oak, England; and eight grandnephews and nieces.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.



TRENDING



FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | X (Twitter)