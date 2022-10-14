Obituary: Thomas C. Wolgamot

Thomas C. Wolgamot, 79, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Great Falls on October 7, 2022. Tom was born on March 24, 1943, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, to Jack and Alice Wolgamot. As a young boy, Tom moved with his family from Michigan to Great Falls. After graduating Great Falls High School, Tom graduated from the University of Montana in 1965 with a degree in Zoology.

Tom married Bonnie Harding during his senior year in 1964. They launched a busy life, first by managing Sperry Chalet in Glacier Park during the summer of 1965. They welcomed their first son Tom, in 1967, and second son Greg in 1969.

Tom pursued a career in Dentistry, earning his DDS degree from Northwestern University in 1969, after which he served in the Army in El Paso for two years. He practiced dentistry for 44 years, retiring at the age of 70. He was an accomplished and talented dental practitioner, always loved by his patients for his caring demeanor.

Tom's wife of 30 years, Bonnie, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1982 and passed away in 1996. After losing Bonnie, Tom was fortunate to again find a true-life partner, and married Linda Obroslinski. They worked together for numerous years in Tom's dental practice. They were able to share 25 great years of adventure and travels together.

Tom was a life-long community steward in Great Falls, volunteering for many years in executive leadership positions with the Boy Scouts, American Red Cross, and Easter Seals.

Tom is survived by his wife, Linda; his two sons, Tom (Christy) and Greg (Sara); stepsons, Kyle (Jessee) and Mo Obroslinski; and many other loved family members and friends. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

