Obituary: Thomas Edward Leigland

Society lost a very special person when Thomas Edward Leigland passed on December 11, 2021. Tom was born in Great Falls, MT on March 30, 1950, to Henry and Catherine Leigland. Tom was married in Colorado to a young lady named Janet. They later divorced. He then found a new love in Terry Jean Deardorff in South Dakota. She also preceded him in death.

Tom attended Great Falls Public Schools and went on to obtain an Associates Degree in Electronics from a college in Colorado. From there he went on to work in the oil and gas industry, drilling, and later consulting. He owned and operated Parker Dome Oil Field in South Dakota. When he came back to Great Falls, he worked for Archie Johnson Construction as a mechanic and driller. From there he went on to design and build support equipment for Waterjet Extreme Tech, Waterjet Cutting Tech, and finally for Gusto Distributing.

He is survived by two stepdaughters, Heather Jean Deardorff of Florida and Tasha Lynn Deardorff of South Dakota; stepgrandchildren, Samantha Zarbano, Brandon Zarbano, Kadyn Cain, Nathanyl Slider, and Zaylie Slider all in South Dakota; and too many friends to name. He also had a dog he adored named Orbit.