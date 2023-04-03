Obituary: Thomas Frederick Flegel

Tom was born on July 18, 1959 in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. He died suddenly and unexpectedly on March 23, 2023, at home in Great Falls, Montana, with his wife by his side. Tom was the third of six kids born to Frederick Flegel and Lila (Doris) Flegel, née Stoesz. He was born and raised in Saskatoon and graduated from Holy Cross Catholic High School.

Tom's children are Brook Thomas Flegel and Kayla Marie Flegel, whom he loved so very much. They enjoyed getting together and there were hours of love and laughter with every outing.

From a young age, Tom worked construction with his father and brother in Saskatoon. Tom moved to Great Falls and worked a few jobs before starting Flegel Construction, which he ran for nearly 20 years. Tom was an amazing equipment operator and worked on many projects in and around Great Falls and Central Montana, as well as five years working on projects in and around Houston, TX, before returning to Great Falls in August 2020.

Tom loved adventure. Back in the day, he had countless ski, hockey and other trips with his friends all over Canada and the US. He enjoyed his work trips to Japan. He was also very proud of obtaining his pilot's license and owning his own plane.

Tom suffered a near fatal brain aneurysm in the mid-90s and the odds for survival were not at all in his favor. But in his usual fashion, he not only survived, but thrived. Tom lived life on his own terms, no one else's.

In 2006, Tom met the love of his life, Peggy Thelen, who he affectionately referred to as "my honey". They had countless adventures as well, one of their favorites being ATVing in the beautiful Montana mountains.

Tom and Peg moved to Kingwood, Texas, for five years as their three beautiful granddaughters, Dylan, Dalton and Delaney, were born. They loved their Papa Tom so much and he loved them. He spent time getting to know each of them and last saw them and made more memories in February of this year when they were here with us.

Tom will be remembered by his wife, Peggy Thelen; son, Brook Flegel, Great Falls; daughter, Kayla Flegel, Missoula; Peg's daughter, Kayla (Danny) O'Neil, Kingwood, Texas, and their daughters Dylan, Dalton and Delaney; grandson Tucker; sisters Susanne (Rick) Petrucha; Debbie (Gerry) Sauve; Judy (Lee) Spencer; and Trish Flegel, all in Canada; Peg's sisters and brother-in-law in Great Falls, who have been by her side since Tom died; sister and brother in Washington; and relatives and friends in Canada and the US.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dave Flegel.Dad was constantly seeking out adventure. Whether he was skiing black diamonds, scuba diving in the ocean or zipping around the hockey area - he always had a smile light up his face. He was especially happy when he was flying high in the sky in his plane. And for some reason, he even enjoyed jumping out of perfectly good airplanes!

Our father was humble and kind and he loved his family with everything he had. He lived his life so fully that it was nearly impossible for those around him to remain unaffected. That zest for life, and so much more, will live on within friends and family.

As Dad would always say, none of us are making it out of here alive! So you might as well do what you love while you can. Your company, stories, and laugh will be missed greatly - until next time.

He is missed so much by all of us and will never be forgotten. Our hearts are unimaginably broken. At Tom's request, there will be no service.

Thanks to everyone who has reached out and offered their condolences, stopped by the house and sent food, flowers, cards, etc. Your kindness is appreciated more than you know.

Thanks also to all of the EMTs who were so kind to Peg and concerned for her while treating Tom at the house that night, as well as the ER staff at Benefis and Chaplain Lon for their same respectful treatment of both Tom and her.

