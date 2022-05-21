Watch
Obituary: Thomas Glenn Fitzgerald

1940 - 2022
Thomas Glenn Fitzgerald
1940 - 2022
Thomas Glenn Fitzgerald, 81 of Great Falls, MT. went to meet his LORD on May 16, 2022. Tom was born on October 15, 1940 to Floyd F. Fitzgerald and Lavina C. Black, in New Kensington, Pennsylvania. He received training in Mechanics while attending Kansas State College before enlisting in the United States Air Force. Out of basic training Tom met his fate when stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, MT.

He first thought he had landed in the worse place he could be in, but soon was hunting and fishing in his off days. After traveling home on leave, he decided he was staying in Montana. Not only did he decide that Montana was a great state, but he met his wife who informed him there was no way he was taking her out of her home state!!

One year after service discharge, he decided to enter the Civil Service at the base. He worked until his retirement at the vehicle maintenance shop that he came into after basic training; He retired in 1995 with 30 years of service.

He was also a “hobby farmer” raising certified hay and had a few cows from time to time to keep him busy and give the family a supply of the best beef you could ever eat.

