Obituary: Thomas Howard

Thomas C. Howard passed away on January 21,2022. Tom was born on August 5, 1937 to Dr. L.L Howard and Jessie Madge Corbin in Great Falls, MT. He was raised here, graduating from Great Falls High School, and spent all of his 84 years in Great Falls. It was here that he met his love, Rhonda. The two where wed on June 8, 1986 and remained together until Tom’s passing.

Tom proudly served in the Montana Air National Guard and worked as a business manager at Carl Weissman & Sons from 1961 until his retirement in 2001. Post-retirement, he drove for Big Sky Bus Line from 2003 to 2016. He also volunteered his time at Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

The most important thing to Tom was his beloved family and this led to his interest in genealogy. He enjoyed hunting and fishing around the area and had a passion for music. Tom also had a soft spot for all his pets over the years. He took the best care of them all and still remembered the dogs he had as a child.