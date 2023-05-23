Obituary: Thomas Ingolf Birkeland

Thomas Ingolf Birkeland, 88, passed away peacefully Sunday at his home surrounded by his family. Tom was born July 24, 1934, to Ingolf and Elizabeth Birkeland in Great Falls MT. He was educated in Fort Benton and graduated from FBHS. He then went to Montana State College where he received a degree in Agriculture.

In 1954 he and Beverly Johnson were married. They moved to the family farm on the Highwood Bench where they raised their three children and spent many wonderful years together until she passed away in 1997.

In 2013 he and Nadya were married and continued to live and be active on the farm until his passing.

Surviving is his wife, Nadya; daughter: Phyllis (Jay) Ritland; sons: Mike (Vicki) Birkeland and Steve (Bobbette) Birkeland; Sisters Barbara Hulbert of MT Vernon WA and Beverly Carlson of Polson MT; Ten grandchildren: Kade, Kiele, Brant, Sarah, Kiersten, Brett, Jacey, Weston, Brenna and Stevy; Twenty-three great grandchildren: Tyrell, Trygve, Jonah, Aslan, Wyatt, Colton, Kinley, Maren, Paul, Dennis, Henry, Jarrett, Freddy, Sadie, Collins, Lainie, Paisley, Teagen, Tryan, Hudson, Oliver, Jacoby and Hazel.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Benton Funeral Home website.



