Obituary: Thomas M. Farnham

Thomas M. Farnham, 64, lifetime Havre resident, died Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Benefis Healthcare in Great Falls. Tom was born on November 2, 1956, in Havre to William and Helen Farnham. He attended grade school and middle school at St. Jude's and Havre High School, where he graduated in 1975.

Tom married Valerie Brostrom on July 16, 1977, and they continued to live and work in Havre. Through his adult life, Tom worked primarily in the printing business working at Floren's Hill County Printing and then Grigg's Printing until he made the switch to managing the Havre Eagles Club.

Tom served on the Great Northern Fair board for a number of years and once the Fair Foundation was started, he was also active on this board. Tom served on the Havre City Council for 8 years where he worked on labor and negotiations, among other areas. He always had a ready smile and enjoyed visiting with people at the many social functions he attended. Tom enjoyed being active and loved to hunt, fish and camp at the Bear Paws.